TransGlobe Energy’s (TGA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

TGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded TransGlobe Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA opened at $3.07 on Monday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $222.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2,372.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

