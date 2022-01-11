TRB Advisors LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TRB Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 17.8% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,452.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,433.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.