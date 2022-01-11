Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) vs. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.0% of Trebia Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Trebia Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Trebia Acquisition and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trebia Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Baidu 1 2 17 0 2.80

Trebia Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.57%. Baidu has a consensus target price of $285.12, indicating a potential upside of 81.95%. Given Trebia Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trebia Acquisition is more favorable than Baidu.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and Baidu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trebia Acquisition N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A Baidu $16.41 billion 3.32 $3.44 billion $5.83 26.88

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Trebia Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trebia Acquisition N/A -5.30% 0.67% Baidu 10.93% 7.88% 4.64%

Summary

Baidu beats Trebia Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

