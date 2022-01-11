Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $23.95. 625,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,397. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

