Tripio (TRIO) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Tripio has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $56,193.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00062503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

