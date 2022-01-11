TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 19,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,466. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TrueCar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TrueCar by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TrueCar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

