Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,390,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,512,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

