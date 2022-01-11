Truist Financial Corp Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 780.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,625,000 after buying an additional 1,822,360 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after buying an additional 1,767,491 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19,585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,543,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,270.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,198,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,914,000 after buying an additional 1,111,155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

