Truist Financial Corp Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,502 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.90 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.