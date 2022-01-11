Truist Financial Corp Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.97.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

