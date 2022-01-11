Truist Financial Corp Sells 22 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,193,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $548.91 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

