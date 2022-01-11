Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $15.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $110.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

