Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $1.90 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Tuesday Morning by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.