Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.81.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $844,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

