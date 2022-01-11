TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.83% of TuSimple worth $138,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $151,145,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.
In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
