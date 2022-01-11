TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802,652 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.83% of TuSimple worth $138,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,946,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $151,145,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.