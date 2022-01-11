Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $400.00. The stock traded as low as $217.69 and last traded at $227.52, with a volume of 4572344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.20.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.21.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

