Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 104911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,105 shares of company stock worth $3,730,578. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

