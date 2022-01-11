UBS Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €196.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €218.25 ($248.01).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €204.40 ($232.27) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €208.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €194.34. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

