UBS Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

UBS Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a $486.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $479.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.84.

NYSE:HUM opened at $385.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

