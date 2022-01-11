UBS Group Upgrades PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to Outperform

UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $713,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,024 shares of company stock worth $6,281,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PriceSmart by 52.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

