UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Aegis raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,260,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

