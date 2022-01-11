Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Reaches Market Cap of $10.41 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $10.41 million and $56,965.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00059553 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.77 or 0.07538136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,477.49 or 0.99201791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006876 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.