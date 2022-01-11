United Community Banks (UCBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect United Community Banks to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of UCBI opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Community Banks stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.