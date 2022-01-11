United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.20.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $322.21 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

