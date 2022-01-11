United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $361.20.
URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE URI opened at $322.21 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $228.22 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.
