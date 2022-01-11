United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 172,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,907,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

