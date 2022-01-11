Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 60.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on OLED shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Shares of OLED opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.14. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.