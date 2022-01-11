Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Several other research firms have also commented on USNZY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

USNZY opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

