Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.86 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post sales of $28.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.56 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $16.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $107.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $115.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

