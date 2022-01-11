Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Shares Down 2.3%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.59. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

Vallourec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLOUF)

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

