VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,835,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 562,547 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,416,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 986,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 112,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 82,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,198,000.

BIZD opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.