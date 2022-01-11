Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 244.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $96.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.12%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

