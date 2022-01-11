Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,073. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.84 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.45.

