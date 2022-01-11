Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Raised by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. 56,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

