Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 567.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $608,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.958 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

