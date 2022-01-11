Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symetra Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 456.1% during the third quarter. Symetra Investment Management Co now owns 196,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 160,817 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,295,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 243.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,544,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

