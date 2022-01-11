Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “
Shares of VSTA stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,222 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
