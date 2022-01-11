Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($999.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,222 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 237,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

