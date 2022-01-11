Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTR. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.19.

VTR stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

