VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 170,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,564 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.69.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEON shares. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.
The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in VEON by 87.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 589.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in VEON by 79.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.