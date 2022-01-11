VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 170,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,564 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VEON shares. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

Get VEON alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after buying an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in VEON by 87.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 589.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in VEON by 79.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.