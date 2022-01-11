Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.17. Vericel reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vericel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Vericel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vericel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $38.94 on Friday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,894.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

