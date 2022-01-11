Veritaseum (VERI) Trading Down 17% Over Last 7 Days

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $304.73 million and $164,670.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $141.76 or 0.00338466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00064685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

