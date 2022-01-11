Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 219.63% from the stock’s previous close.

VERU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of VERU stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 248,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,687. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $525.80 million, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 61.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 427,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Veru by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.