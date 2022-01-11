Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $5.11. Veru shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 3,321,216 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

The stock has a market cap of $427.36 million, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

