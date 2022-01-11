Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

RBOT has been the topic of several other reports. assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $9.27 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

