Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,974,000 after buying an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 358.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $448,000. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%. Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

