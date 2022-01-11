Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.10.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

