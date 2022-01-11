Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 73,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

PLYM opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $973.44 million, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

