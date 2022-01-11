Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CyrusOne by 542.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CyrusOne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CONE stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.79, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

