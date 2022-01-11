Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,913 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marker Therapeutics by 515.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,364,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

