Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,706 shares of company stock valued at $150,881. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $743.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

