Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 46.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 73.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 94.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $535.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.48.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

